Marvin B. Forster
Mr. Marvin B. Forster, age 84, of New Jersey, a native of Rome, Georgia, passed away March 17, 2018.
Graveside services for Mr. Marvin B. Forster will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 12:00 noon at East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, Georgia, with full military honors.
Mr. Forster was a 1954 Graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was known as one of the pioneers, meaning he was one of the first African-Americans to graduate with an engineering degree. Mr. Forster was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam era, and was in the reserves until 2003, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Mr. Forster was predeceased by his wife, Sara, in 2012, and a daughter-in-law, Sonia, in 2015.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen, and Marvin Jr. and his wife, Charlotte; two sisters, Marion Price and Juanita Lee; two grandchildren, Morgan & Samuel Foster; a step-grandson, Alan Tucker and wife, Jennifer; and a step great-granddaughter, Addison Tucker.
Mr. Marvin Forster was a pillar of his community and will be missed by all. Please keep the Forster family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of arrangements.