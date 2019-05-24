Marty Hall, 62, of Rome, Ga., passed away after a short illness on April 13, 2019.
He was born on August 30, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of the late Wayland Hall and Sondra Hall, of Loretto, Tenn.
Marty worked for Kroger in Rome, Ga., for 37 years and retired in September 2018. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid University of Alabama football fan.
He will be tremendously missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his children, Cheney and Robby Laverdeur, of Charlotte, N.C., and Tony and Rachel Hall, of Concord, N.C., as well as his grandchildren, Trace Hall and Ares Hall, both of Concord, N.C. He also leaves behind his mother, two sisters, and two brothers, all of Loretto, Tenn.
A memorial service will be planned in the future.
The family would like to thank all of the first responders, the caring staff at Floyd Medical Center, and the Kroger family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.