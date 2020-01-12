Rev. John Chester Martin, age 80, of Shannon passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Diggs, and Justin Millsap officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements
