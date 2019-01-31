Mrs. Martha Sue Meaders Crawley, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Crawley was born on April 13, 1926, in the North Georgia mountain town of Gillsville, surrounded by many relatives who were folk pottery artists, leaders in the past and present Methodist Church, educators, politicians, farmers, law officers, and gold miners.
Sue was the daughter of the late Jamie Anthony Meaders and the late Cleo Gilmer Meaders. She was preceded in death by her brother, Conrad Meaders.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles Crawley Jr.; daughter, Linda Dean (Darrell); son, Lamar Crawley (Lee); daughter, Anita Entrekin; two grandchildren, Lauren Dean and Marci Bowler (Nick); sister-in-law, JoAnn Meaders; nephew, Anthony Meaders; and niece, Iris Meaders.
Sue attended Girls High School near Grant Park in Atlanta, where she participated in band, tennis, and synchronized swimming. She loved being a Girl Scout and earned ten badges that were proudly displayed on her uniform's sash. As a senior in 1944, she was President of the Student Council, President of the Student Body, and graduated as Valedictorian of her class.
An alumna of Agnes Scott College, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree.
Like her mother before her, Sue loved children, and this was shown in her gentle but firm parenting. She was a wonderful mother and a foster parent for two children. She and Charles also often provided emergency foster care. After their three children entered school, Sue taught third- and fifth-grade students in Clayton County for ten years.
Sue and Charles were active members of the First United Methodist Church in College Park, Ga., (50 years) and later in Kennesaw, Ga., (15 years). A faithful member of the UMW, she also taught children's Sunday School for 35 years.
Her favorite hobbies were gardening, sewing, crafting, and traveling. She and Charles visited all fifty states and numerous other countries and were active members of the "Happy Voyagers" at Kennesaw UMC.
A graveside memorial service will be in the Spring at the family cemetery in Milner, Ga. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to Murphy Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown, Ga., 30125, murphyharpst.org, or a charity of choice.
Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.