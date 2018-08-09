Martha Sue Bonner, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Bonner was born in Rome, Georgia on Nov. 26, 1936, daughter of the late Clemmie Johnston and the late Arthur Johnston.
Mrs. Bonner was a dedicated member of Second Avenue Baptist Church. She joined that congregation as a teenager when it was Maple Street Baptist Church. She was active in many programs and ministries of the church. She enjoyed the opportunity to teach Sunday School for the youth of the church. The music and drama ministries were her special love. She sang in the choir from her teens until her recent illness. The “Friday Morning Ladies Bible Study” became especially meaningful as she struggled with her illness.
She was a faithful member of the Joy Sunday School Class. She cherished her role as secretary for the annual day camp for the children of the community where she was known as “Miss Martha.”
Martha retired from Georgia Kraft and the Floyd County court system. She enjoyed several interesting work assignments including Secretary to the president of Darlington School, assistant to the District Attorney, secretary for several superior court judges, assistant to the County Manager, clerk in magistrate court, and secretary to the manager of Floyd Hospital.
She was a member of the 1954 class of Rome High Hilltoppers and was an avid fan of the Rome High Wolves football team.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, George (Buddy) Bonner, Rome; one sister, Jean Burrows, Kennesaw; three brothers-in-law, Don Bonner (Jerrie), Carrollton; Bill Bonner (Nancy), Fayetteville; Ben Bonner (Cathy), Marietta; a sister-in-law, Ginger Ashworth (Greg), Temple; three children, Jim Bonner (Amy), Rome; Bob Bonner, Rome; Ann Gomes (Steve), Lexington; three grandchildren, Corbin Bonner, Rome; Jason Gomes (Tiffany), Lexington; Brett Gomes (Amanda), Arnoldsville; four great grandchildren, Lane Gomes, Lexington; Jordan Gomes, Arnoldsville; Jayla Gomes, Arnoldsville; Caroline Gomes, Lexington; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Monty Stallins officiating. The family will receive visitors Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Please join the family after the service for a reception in the fellowship hall of the church. Everyone is welcome.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.