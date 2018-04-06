Martha Roberts Nix McDowell, born in Rome, Ga. on February 25, 1918, died peacefully at her home in Decatur on March 28, 2018, surrounded by friends.
Martha was the daughter of James P. and Lillian Salmon Roberts, who were both raised in the Rome area. She was the last of her generation, surviving her five siblings, James Roberts, Joel Roberts, Weyman Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Eloise Roberts Ragland. All of the boys remained in Rome throughout their lives.
Martha attended Cave Spring High School and afterward graduated from Rabun Gap-Nachoochee School where she met her first husband, Claud Augustus Nix, of Vidalia, Ga., whom she married on Christmas Day, 1939. During World War II, Claud was a Lieutenant pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. In 1946, Claud died in an airplane accident in Japan while serving in the occupation forces. Martha raised her son Jimmy as a single mother, working at the IRS in Rome and Atlanta. After retirement, she married R. Frank McDowell, of Atlanta and Madison, Ga., where she enjoyed renovating the McDowell family home and gardening. She was active in local service organizations and the Episcopal Church. He died in 1998.
She is survived by her son, James A. Nix, of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Jon-Claud A. Nix, of Missoula, Mont.; and daughters-in-law, Monica P. Nix, of Elmira, N.Y., and Ann P. Nix, of Washington, D.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018,at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, followed by a reception. Interment will be at East View Cemetery in Rome at 2:30 p.m.