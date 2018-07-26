Martha Miranda Lowman, 30, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018. She was born on August 17, 1987 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Ty Cobb and Martha Fisher.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Lowman; her children, Alicia Williams, Joshua Williams, Brandon Lowman, Westin Lowman, and Matthew Lowman; her father, Ty Cobb; her mother and stepfather, Martha and Richard Fisher; her brothers and sisters, Walter Mackechney, Delicia Lindsey, Dylan Vecera, Derek Cobb, Scott Cobb, Steven Cobb, and Daphne McKinney; her in-laws, Bill Lowman and Addie Edwards; her grandparents, Eddie and Julia Aguilar; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 12 noon in Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until the service time.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services are honored to serve Martha’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.