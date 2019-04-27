Mrs. Martha Josephine Edgeworth Matthews, 72, age of Rome passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Matthews was born January 5, 1947, in Cherokee County, Alabama, a daughter of Jim Edgeworth and Ila Mae Frost Edgeworth. She was a member of Church of the Living God. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert, Arthur, J.B. Lonnie Edgeworth and sisters Nell Dees and Ruth Samples.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Matthews, sons, Jeff (Tracey) Sexton, Nashville; James Matthews, Rome; daughters, Tammy (Travis) Flowers, Adel, Ga; Patricia (Arie) Monk, Adel, Ga; Donna (Riley) Rutherford, Adel, Ga. Stacy (Shane) Perdue, Silver Creek; stepchildren, Rebecca (Nadel) Leal, Rome; T.J. Matthews, Rome; brothers, Billy (Dorothy) Edgeworth, Rome; Jerry Edgeworth, Rome; sisters, Linda Jean Holcomb, Juanita Coleman, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bobby Champion and Rev. Rodney Westbrook, officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Baptist Church Cemetery, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include Kasey Flowers, Scott Monk, James Henshaw, Chris Henshaw, Jeffrey Sexton and Cory Sexton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be great-grandsons.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.