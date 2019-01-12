Martha Jo Brown Ragland, age 89, of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away October 4, 2018.
Born in Calhoun, Georgia, to the late William F. "Doc" and Athaly Lyons Brown, Martha was employed with Chattanooga Funeral Home for 71 years, where she served as Secretary-Treasurer for more than 50 years. She was still serving as a licensed funeral director at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Ragland; all her siblings and their spouses, Ralph M. (Lera) and Melvin V. "Bill" (Albertha) Brown, Frances Brown (Vernon) Brookshire, Roy L. (Mary Ella) and Albert (Idella) Brown; her nephew, Ron Brown; and son, Jim Ragland. Martha had no biological children but considered Johnny's children her own. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Patricia (Bobby) Compton, Brenda (Terry) Waller, who followed her in death December 2, 2018, Drucilla Brookshire, Jane Brown Walker, Herschel (Phyllias) Bridges, and Felton Brown; daughter, Sue (Jim) Barron; grandchildren, Greg (Lynn) Hollingsworth, Debra (Jim) Hopkins, Chris Ragland, and Brad Ragland; three great grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held October 6 followed by entombment in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were through the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist in Hixson, Tenn.
Memorial information and photos are available online at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.