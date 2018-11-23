Mrs. Martha Jane Jarrett Crabtree, age 70, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in a local healthcare facility.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack Jarrett officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.