Martha Jackson Chastain, age 86, of Rome, passed away July 6, 2018 at her residence.
She was born on May 11, 1932 in Rome. She was the daughter of the late O.C. Lewis Jackson and the late Effie Locklear. Mrs. Chastain was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She worked for Southern Bell and Northern Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Chastain and her sisters, Barbara Almond and Joyce Thomason.
Mrs. Chastain is survived her sons and daughters-in-law, William L. and Cathy Chastain, Charles F. and Serena Chastain and David A. and Bridget Chastain; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; her sister, Sue Sikes and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Laurie Ann Klingenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers Mrs. Chastain’s wish was for donations be made to her church, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
