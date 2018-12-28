Mrs. Martha Doris Milam Yother, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 90, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Mrs. Yother was born in Taylorsville, Ga., on March 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Felix Allen Milam and the late Bertha Mae Proctor Milam. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Horace Weldon Yother, and seven siblings, Roy Milam, Claude Milam, Claire Day, Rufus "Dean" Milam, Alma Elizabeth Milam Groves, Lucille Milam, and an infant brother. Mrs. Yother attended Taylorsville School and later graduated from Rome high school at the age of 16. After graduation from high school, Mrs. Yother moved to Atlanta in 1945, where she met her future husband, Horace Weldon Yother. Their marriage was blessed with three sons. She was a longtime member of Clairmont Baptist Church in Atlanta and later Pleasant Valley Baptist South Church in Rome. After her husband retired, they relocated from Atlanta to Rome. Survivors include her sons, Leslie Yother, and his wife, Lucy, of Leavenworth, Kan.; Mike Yother, and his wife, Michele, of Peachtree City; and Don Yother, of Rome; four grandchildren, Zander Yother, of Rome, Dakota Yother, of Calhoun, Christina Yother, and her fiance, Derrick Williams, of Sharpsberg, and Grant Yother, of Peachtree City; one great grandchild, Noami; two sisters, Evelyn Braden, of Rome, and Adine Shepherd, of Rome. To all her nephews and nieces, she loved you all. The family will receive visitors at Daniel's Funeral Home on Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home, with entombment following at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.