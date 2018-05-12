Mrs. Marsha “Darlene” Smith, age 66, of Highland Street, Rome, died Friday following a brief illness.
Mrs. Smith was born November 18, 1951 in Floyd County, daughter of the late Dwight Gilstrap and Martha Helms Gilstrap. Until her retirement Mrs. Smith had been associated with Orkin Inc. as office manager. Mrs. Smith was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, the church choir, Friendship Circle and Sunday School secretary. She was a graduate of Model High School and an avid reader who loved crossword puzzles and provided much love and care for her cats.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Smith, in 1971.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Thomas Smith, to whom she was married September 12, 1970; daughter and son-in-law, April Smith Jones (Keith), Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Chris Smith (Star), Cartersville; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Hicks (Jitter), and brother and sister-in-law, Randy Gilstrap (Ann). Four grandchildren Chaney Jones, Alex Jones, Kaitlyn Smith, and Isaiah Smith a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will gather at Salmon Funeral Home Sunday where they will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. At other hours they may be contacted at the home of their daughter on Gaines Road.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. in Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Hinkley and the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Deacons of Friendship Baptist Church will serve as active pallbearers and should meet at the church Monday at 2 p.m.
