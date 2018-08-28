Mark Jackson Gowan, age 51, of Rome, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mark was born January 20, 1967, in Gainesville, Ga., a son of the late Lamar Gowan and Nancy Highfield Gownan.
Survivors include brothers, Robert Gowan Sr. and Jimmy Gowan; sisters, Paula Hunter and Darla Chambers; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.