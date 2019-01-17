Mr. Mark Anders Skeggs, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Skeggs was born in Lakewood, New Jersey, on July 20, 1956, son of the former Vivian Anderson and the late Frank Skeggs. Mark served in the United States Navy. He worked on the Apollo Spaceship at Honeywell in Florida. After moving to Rome, he worked as Director of the Floyd County Recycling Center. He was an avid coin collector.
He is survived by his wife, Dartha Wilson Skeggs; his daughters, Bobbi Freeman (Keelan) and Tammy Silinskie (Chris); his grandchildren, Kaylan Freeman, Kaeden Freeman, Luke Silinskie, Claire Silinskie, and Joshua Silinskie; his mother, Vivian Skeggs; his sister, Bambi Curtis (Bill).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Pastor and family friend Shane Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the service time.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and include William Wilson, Paul Curtis, Bill Curtis, Tom Benefield, Keelan Freeman, and Kaeden Freeman.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.