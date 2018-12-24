Mrs. Marjorie B. "Cake Lady" Thompson, age 88, of Armuchee, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 11, 1930, daughter of the late Clarence Cowart and the late Louise Smith Cowart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Thompson, by a son-in-law, Troy Boyd, by two sisters, Mary Kinsey and Polly Hart, and by a brother, Tommy Cowart.
Mrs. Thompson attended Everett Springs and Armuchee schools. She was a homemaker and was a member of the New Armuchee Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the J.O.Y. Club. Mrs. Thompson volunteered for several years at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Boyd, Rome; a son, Gary Thompson, Rome; five grandchildren, Paula, Cherie, Natalie, Kyle and Cory; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Cowart, Rome, and Gene Cowart, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at 1pm at New Armuchee Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 noon until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 12:30pm and include: Gary Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Lawson Sims, Justin Hawkins, Nathan Fletcher and Wesley Hawkins.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.