Marion Jacqueline “Jackie” Howell, 89, of Rome, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at a local hospital. Mrs. Howell was born in Summerville, Georgia on September 27, 1928, the daughter of the late W. Grady Newsome and the late Lossie W. Newsome. Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Howell, to whom she married on May 17, 1945, and her sister, Doris N. Smith of Charleston, S.C.
Mrs. Howell spent a good part of her life being a homemaker for her military husband and her two girls. She was good at moving and setting up a new home for her family. She also worked at the Desoto Theater in the early 1950s; she was the pretty young girl working the ticket booth. She attended Friendship Baptist Church and loved reading, shopping, bargain hunting, and rummaging through antique stores.
Mrs. Howell is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Bob Bagley and Kim and Rickey Teems, all of Rome; her grandchildren, Brig Larry (Matt), Ryan Teems (Michelle), and Josh Teems (Maegan); her seven great grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia N. Popham.
A graveside celebration service will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at East View Cemetery with Danny Wade officiating.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Heyman Hospice of Rome or St. Jude’s Hospital.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve Mrs. Howell’s Family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.