Marilyn Herndon Reese Walker died peacefully on January 21, 2019, in Rome, Georgia, at the age of 86.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Lisa Reese Nichols and her husband Thomas G. Nichols, granddaughter Anna Nichols, all of Rome, and her special friend Glenn Smith of Cave Spring.
Marilyn was born on June 30, 1932, in Rome to Audrey and Glenn Herndon. She attended Girl's High. She worked for Georgia School for the Deaf and Rolater Park.
A memorial service will be held on February 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at South Broad United Methodist Church, 546 South Broad Street, Rome. Preceding the service, the family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to Rolater Park, P.O. 767 Cave Spring, GA 30124 for a Memorial Bench. Please indicate on your check for Marilyn Walker.