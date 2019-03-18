Mrs. Marie Everett, age 94, of Rome, passed away March 17, 2019.
She was born in Calhoun, Georgia, January 2, 1925, daughter of the late Carlos Paul Muse and Della Moore Muse.
Mrs. Everett was a member of Rush Chapel Methodist Church and retired from Floyd Medical Center. She was a member of the Woodward Valley Homemakers Club and past president of the Floyd County Homemakers Council. She also taught China painting classes in Rome from the late 1950s through the 1970s.
Mrs. Everett was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Everett Sr., and brother, William B. Muse.
Survivors include her son, Earl Everett Jr., and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Shannon Higginbotham and David Everett; great granddaughter, Maddie Higginbotham; and dearest friends, Doris Hight and Richard and Denise Nelson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Pastor Nick Georgian officiating. Internment will follow in East View Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers include Alan Brinkley, Richard Nelson, Ted Everett, Larry Robbins, Kurt Robbins, and Tommy Armstrong.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
