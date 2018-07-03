Ms. Margie Fran Peace, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at a local hospital.
Ms. Peace was born in Rome, Georgia on April 22, 1943, daughter of the late Roy Alverson and the late Georgia Elise Anderson Alverson Crowson. She was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Tommy Crowson. She worked for many years in sales and was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenifer Wade, Rome; two sons, Jeff Peace, Rome, and Jerome Peace, Rome; five grandchildren, Daniel Burchett, Markus Burchett, Lauren Fallin, Heather Peace, and Jayson Peace; three great grandchildren, Ava Lovering, Isaac Fallin, and Paityn Burchett; a brother, Gordon Alverson, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 3 p.m. at East View Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Thursday at 2:55 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.