Mrs. Margaret Tate Andrus, age 100, of Rome, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Mrs. Andrus was born on January 9, 1919, in Haralson County, Ga., to the late Jess and Evie Gann Tate.
She was a member of the class of 1935 at Rome High School.
She was married on August 28, 1936 to Harry E. Andrus of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2002.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Andrus, of Rome, and by several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Andrus was a member of West Rome Baptist Church and the J.O.Y. Sunday School Class, the Martha W.M.U. Group, and the Lamplighters Senior Group.
Mrs. Andrus was a lover of flowers and was active in garden club work. She was Past President of the Shamrock Garden Club and was a Past President and founder of Pine Burr Garden Club. She was also a member of the Etowah Chapter of the A.A.R.P.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.