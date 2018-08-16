Margaret Mize Summerville, 86, of Fairmount, Ga., died at Gordon Health & Rehab on Monday, August 13, 2018, following several years of declining health. She was born in Calhoun, Ga., on September 1, 1929, daughter of the late John William and Hattie Stanfield Mize. She attended Calhoun Elementary School and later moved with her family to Shannon, Ga. She was a graduate of Model High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Mize. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church in Rome.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Early and her husband, John, of Fairmount; grandsons, John Early III and his wife, Chris, of West Va., and Matthew Early, of Fairmount; great grandchildren, Connor Early and Natalie Early; sister-in-law, Juanita Mize, of Rome; and cousins and other relatives.
A graveside funeral service for Margaret Mize Summerville will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the family plot of East View Cemetery in Rome.
The family will have a gathering of family and friends on Friday, August 17, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, 711 College Street, Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gideons International to purchase and place Bibles in her memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family and the guestbook signed at maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Margaret Mize Summerville are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.