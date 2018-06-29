Mrs. Margaret Helen Smith Shell, age 82, of Aragon, went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 29, 2018, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Shell was born in Floyd County on January 30, 1936, daughter of the late Owen Fuller Smith and the late Margaret Retta Barber Smith. She was a long-time member of Flint Hill Baptist Church and prior to her retirement was employed by Integrated Manufacturing and Pet Bakery. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and devoted her entire life to her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Shell Sr.; by two children, Lydia Fay Shell and Rodney Michael Shell Sr.; by a grandson, Rodney “Michael” Shell Jr.; and by several siblings.
Survivors include her children, Dianne Morgan (Steve), Kathy Hames (Johnny), Glynn Shell Jr., Wilburn Shell (Carol), and Judy Kochanski (David), all of Aragon; one sister, Edna Smith Boatner, Silver Creek; a brother, Mathey Gray "Matt" Smith, Lindale; 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Don Spears and Chaplain George Nix will officiate. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Flint Hill Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and include grandsons, James Shell, Leon Shell, Josh Kochanski, and Jared Kochanski, and great grandsons, Cade Tanner, Lewis Shell, Koby Cox, and Raley Brumbelow.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church, Youth Fund, 1111 Morris Road SE, Aragon, Ga. 30104.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the care team at Pruitt Hospice from their loving care given over the past year.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.