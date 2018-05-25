Margaret Elizabeth "Beth" Wyatt, age 53, of Mentone, Alabama, formerly of Summerville, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Ms. Wyatt was born November 2, 1964 in Floyd County, the daughter of the late Max Manning Sr. and granddaughter of the late Tom and Jewel Manning and Raleigh and Margarete McCollum. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by a brother, Max Manning Jr., and sister, Sherry Denise Manning. Ms. Wyatt enjoyed crocheting, shopping for others and bringing joy into other people's lives. Even though she never had children of her own, she spoiled nieces and nephews along with other children who came into her life.
Survivors include her mother, Glenda Gail Murphy, Piedmont, Ala.; siblings, Laura (Jerry) Lloyd, Belize; Wanda (Wayne) Hughes, Summerville; Christy (Dean) Lewis, Rome; fur babies, Jipper and Piper; nieces and nephews, Terry Bennett, Hannah Bryant, Joshua Lewis, Sharlie Bouchard, and Gage Puff; several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jack Foley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Donations may be made to PAWS, P.O. Box 946, Rome, Ga. 30162.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.