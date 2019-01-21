Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Johnston Locklear, age 78, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, in a local hospital. Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Bobby Don Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the complete obituary. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.