Mrs. Margaret Anne Ely, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at a Calhoun hospital.
Mrs. Ely was born in Rome, Georgia, on April 27, 1930, daughter of the late Sam Garris and the late Lestie Garris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. M.M. Ely; by a son, James Ely; and by four brothers, J.B., Bo, L.C., and Bobby Garris.
Mrs. Ely worked for a number of years at Krystal and then later worked for several years at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Ely (Bonnie); a daughter-in-law, Marsha Ely; four grandchildren, Mechelle Adams (Randy), Tess Halcomb (John), Ron Ely Jr. (Chris), Jason Ely (Angela); 10 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1:30 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 2 p.m. and include Ron Ely Jr., J.J. Culberson, John Halcomb, Randy Adams, Chip Barrett, Ryan Silvers, Scott Brooks, and Scott Miller.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.