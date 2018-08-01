Mrs. Marcelle Touchstone Grigsby, age 100, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in New Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Friday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.