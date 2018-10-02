Mrs. Mandy Olene Tedder Green, age 71, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Green was born August 9, 1947, in Pensacola, Fla., a daughter of the late Henry Thomas Tedder and Ella Jacobson Tedder. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by several siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Green; sons, Lee (Lisa) Myers, Rome, and Randy Myers, Rome; stepson, Chris Green, Rome; daughter, Michelle Myers, Rome; stepdaughter, Mandy (Brandon) Smith, Rome; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Tedder officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.