Mandy Leigh Bright, age 43, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Bishop and the Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.