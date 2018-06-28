Mrs. Mamiee Lucille Young, age 98, of Rome, passed away in a local healthcare facility June 27, 2018.
Mrs. Young was born June 19, 1920 in Cherokee County, Ga., a daughter of the late Walter Edmondson and Rosa Nelson Edmondson. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Rydal, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Young; daughter, Glenise Cordell; Mary Jane Cordell; son, R.L. Young; daughter-in-law, Charlene Young; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include sons, Bobby (Joan) Young, Gordonsville, Tenn., and Jimmy Young, Rome; sister, Annie Smith, Ellijay, Ga.; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 25 great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Carney officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Rydal, Ga.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m.on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.