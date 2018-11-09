Mrs. Mamie Lou Shiflett Marks, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Marks was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on February 5, 1935, daughter of the late Emory P. Shiflett and the late Sally Mae Davis Shiflett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Marks; by five sisters, Faye Helen Cox, Mae Ellen Hindmon, Sarah Griggs, Addie Ruth Cain, and Jewell Shiflett; and by two brothers, Whitson Shiflett and Dewey Shiflett. Mrs. Marks worked at Diana Shop in Rome for several years and then worked with State Mutual Insurance Company as an issue clerk until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the West Rome United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a sister, Mozelle Shiflett Gayton, Loganville; four brothers, Charles B. Shiflett (Peggy), Kennesaw, Clyde Albert Shiflett (JoAnn), Lindale, Kenneth Shiflett (Betty), Rome, and Wallace Shiflett (Jo Ann), Lindale; two sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Shiflett and Annis McBurnett; a special niece, Vicki Coggins; a special friend, Phyllis Hannay; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Connell and the Rev. Mark McLendon officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Cedartown.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include Benji Shiflett, Chris Shiflett, James Cox, John Gayton, Preston Cain, Greg Shiflett, Tim Shiflett, and David Shiflett.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Renaissance Marquis and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.