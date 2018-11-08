Mrs. Mamie Lou Shiflett Marks, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Cedartown.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
A complete obituary will be placed in the Saturday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.