Mrs. Mamie Jo Aker Strickland Griffin, age 78, of Calhoun, Ga., passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 6, 1939 to Wilburn and Jodie Mann Aker Sr. She attended Stephens High School in Calhoun, Ga., where she graduated in 1957. She began her Christian journey at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Curryville, Ga. and later became an active member and Mother of the Adairsville Body of Christ. For many years she was employed as a switchboard operator at Aldon Industries, and she later retired from Mohawk Industries in Calhoun, Ga. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Jodie Mann Aker Sr.; first husband, Teddy Strickland; three sisters; one brother; one grandson; and one son-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Davis Griffin; her children, Sundai (Rick) Stevenson, of Rome, Senita Strickland, of Calhoun, Sabrina (Kenneth), of Adairsville, Serling Strickland, of Calhoun, Saretta Haynes, of Cartersville, and an adopted daughter, Carmela Lawrence, of Rome. In addition, she has three stepchildren, Davetta (John) Reid, of North Carolina, Aylisa Hicks and Monica Griffin, both of Atlanta; 18 grandchildren (spouses), 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Wise, of Cleveland, Ohio, Preston (Min. Janie) Aker, Laverne Orr, Wilburn Aker Jr., Jacqueline Fletcher, all of Calhoun, and Shelia Edwards, of Atlanta. She was also loved by many other sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mamie Jo Aker Strickland Griffin will be held at the Adairsville Body of Christ Church, 255 St. Elmo Circle, Adairsville, Ga. 30103, on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 12:00 noon. Viewing will be available at 10:30 a.m. Eulogist will be Pastor Kenneth Benham. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Curryville, Ga.