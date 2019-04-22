Mr. Malcolm Lee Foss Sr., age 79, of Armuchee, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post No. 5 Honor Guard conducting full military rites.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road NW, Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.