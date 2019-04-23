Mr. Malcolm Foss Sr., age 79, of Armuchee, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Collegedale, Tennessee.
Malcolm was born in Rome, Georgia, to Richard Herbert and Nellie Josephine Alford Foss on June 4, 1939. He was a graduate of Rome High School, Berry College, and Jacksonville State University. Malcolm served honorably in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He worked as an accountant and Floyd Medical Center until his retirement in 2001.
Malcolm was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church in Rome.
He was preceded in death by his brother, R.H. "Sonny" Foss III.
He married Joy Ann Black of Centre, Alabama, in 1974 and was the loving father of two, Malcolm (Lori Ann)Foss Jr. and LeAnn (Bret) Alexander. Grandchildren, Ella Alexander, Caleb Alexander, Laurel Foss, Merritt Foss; brother, Jim (Beth) Foss; sister, JoEllen (Bill) Strain; sister-in-law, Thelma Foss; also survive.
Malcolm always woke early for quiet time to read his Bible and pray. He had a gentle, welcoming nature, and he never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his children and grandchildren, working outdoors with his cows or in the garden, and watching the Braves play. He will be remembered most for his contagious smile and his sayings.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish are invited to make a donation in Malcolm's name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10017, or alzinfo.org.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post No. 5 Honor Guard conducting full military rites.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.