Mrs. Mae Rhina Free, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local assisted living facility.
Mrs. Free was born in Rome, Ga., on January 13, 1933, daughter of the late Lewis T. Fitzsimmons and the late Rilla Thomas Fitzsimmons.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church since 1966 and was a member of Hope Sunday School Class, Women in Mission Bible Study, Central and Neighborly Homemakers, Sound of Praise Senior Choir, Young at Heart and Joy Makers. Mrs. Free also served as Group Captain of the Church's Bereavement Services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee "Tub" Free Sr., by her daughter, Terry Ann Allen, and by her grandson, Petey Free.
Mrs. Free is survived by her sons, Bobby L. Free Jr. (Nancy), of Canton, and Greg W. Free Sr., of Rome; her daughter, Lisa Lee (Kevin), of Acworth; her brother, Tommy Fitzsimmons, of Rome; her sister, Cornelia Ann Fitzsimmons, of Cartersville; her eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Elder Will Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30 am and include Mrs. Free's grandsons.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.