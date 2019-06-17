Mrs. Mae Cliff Holder Rayburn, age 90, of Rome, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Peoples officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friend from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.