Mrs. Mae Cliff Holder Rayburn, age 90, of Rome passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rayburn was born November 27, 1928, in Bartow County, a daughter of the late, Clifford H. Holder and Ruby Mae Silvers Holder.
She was a member of Wilkerson Road Baptist Church, the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Rayburn worked in the school cafeteria at Coosa High School, retiring in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. Rayburn; daughter, Carla Jean Lackey; son, Dennis James Rayburn; brother, J.C. Holder; sister, Sarah Holder McDaniel; mother-in-law, Rosa Rayburn; stepmother, Lena Aycock Holder.
Survivors include her children, Michael Terry (Vickye) Rayburn, Evans, Ga.; Marsha Marie Rayburn, Rome; Donna Kay (Blanton) Bagley, Silver Creek; Mary Madelyn (Sammy) Parker, Rome; Mark Timothy Rayburn, Rome; son-in-law, Joe Newman, Rome; brothers-in-law, Buddy (Kate) Rayburn, Lindale; Carlton Rayburn, Rome; sister-in-law, Tunie Holder, Menlo; special niece, Kathy Holder; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Peoples officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friend from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.