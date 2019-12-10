Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.