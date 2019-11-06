Danny Lee Mackey age 72 of Canton, Ga died on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee. Memorial Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday from the Chapel of the Darby Funeral Home. Dr Wallace Whellis will officiate. Danny Was retired from Georgia Power was a member of the Sharp Top Masonic Lodge. survivors include. Wife Janet Mackey, Canton, Ga Daughter Danielle Byess, Canton, Ga Brother, Jonathan Mackey, Centre, Al Sister Amanda Mackey, Gadston Al. Grandchildren, Aaron Scott, Stephen Scott, and Abigial Scott Great Granddaughter Karman Rose Davis. Those who wish in lieu of flowers may make donations to Intrepid Fallen Heros Fund W 46 Street & 12 Ave. New York, NY 10036 or fallenherosfund.org