Mrs. Lynda J. Bunch, age 68, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Floyd-Polk Medical Center in Cedartown.
Mrs. Bunch was born in Floyd County on October 23, 1949, daughter of the late John Henry Johnston and the late Gladys Wiley Johnston. She was a former employee of Sara Lee Bakery, retiring in 2010 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies' Auxiliary #4911. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, R. Vann Ramsey, and by two sisters, Norma Campbell and Patricia Chambers.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Bunch; a son, Brian Bunch (Lynn), Cedartown; two daughters, Jacki Bunch, Cedartown, and Janie Giasson (Patrick), Vancouver, Canada; two sisters, Phyliss Pendley, Rome, and Mary Evans, Belzoni, Miss.; two stepchildren, Jerry Bunch (Lisa), Tuscumbia, Ala., and Terri Lombard (Jim), Swampscott, Mass.; two grandchildren, Kendal Violet, Jasper, Ga., and Jennifer Bunch, Cedartown; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.