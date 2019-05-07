Mr. Luther Pullen, 62, of Rome, Georgia, passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at a local medical facility.
Services for Mr. Pullen will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, Rome, Georgia. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, Georgia.
There will be a wake Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at Wright Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 814 South Broad St., Rome, Georgia.
The family would like to also recognize Mr. Pullen's former employers: Galey and Lord, Neaton of Rome, and, presently, Inalfa Roof Systems.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.