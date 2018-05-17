Luther Elbert Salmon Jr.

Mr. Luther Elbert "Junior" Salmon Jr., age 94, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Salmon was born in Rome, Ga. on June 12, 1923, son of the late Luther Elbert Salmon Sr. and the late Bonnie Wilkins Salmon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lou Montgomery Salmon; by two sisters, Patty Salmon Lumpkin and Emma Jo Salmon Loflin; and by two brothers, Wade and William Oscar "Bill" Salmon. Mr. Salmon was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Greenwood's Lindale Manufacturing Co. after 50 years at the Lindale mill. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club, the American Legion Post #136 in Lindale, and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Lynn Salmon Terrell (James), Rome; two grandchildren, Wesley Terrell, Pensacola, Fla., and Bonnie Terrell, Savannah; a sister, Ruth Salmon Wilkins, Rome; special friends, Steve and Cheryl Allen, Rome, and Ginny and Andrew Morgan, Kennesaw; honorary great granddaughter, Madeline Morgan, Kennesaw; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. Barry Henderson will officiate with Mr. Salmon’s granddaughter, Bonnie Terrell, sharing memories. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of his daughter.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.