Mrs. Goldie Dean Stevens Lumpkin, age 79, of Carrollton, formerly of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at The Oaks of Carrollton. Mrs. Lumpkin was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 29, 1940, daughter of the late Denford Porter Stevens and the late Jewell Graham Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Luther "Herb" Lumpkin, by a brother, Denford Porter Stevens, Jr., and by two sisters, Alene Clark and Edith Swann. Mrs. Lumpkin was a 1958 graduate of Model High School and attended Shorter College. She worked for 14 1/2 years as a legal secretary for George Anderson at Hamilton, Anderson & Minge. She then went to work for the Georgia State Patrol where she worked as a radio operator for 1 1/2 years and then for 23 1/2 years as a license examiner until her retirement. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.Survivors include two daughters, Jodie Melissa McLeod (Mark), Carrollton, and Tara Scarlett Lumpkin (Matt Hindman, III), Cincinnati, OH; five grandchildren, Jessica Jewell McLeod Dodson (Ryan), Carrollton, Mary Elizabeth McLeod, Corpus Christi, TX, Rowan Rosewarne, Huntsville, AL, Charles Ian Hampton, Stockbridge, and James Matthew Hindman, IV, Cincinnati; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 2pm at Friendship Baptist Church with Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7pm.Pallbearer are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 1:30pm and include; Active: Steve Catanzano, David Eury, West Evans, David Little, Gary Simmons and Steve Peek. Honorary: Members of the Model High School Class of 1958.Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 8
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 8, 2019
Friendship Baptist Church
2293 Calhoun Road, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 8
Interment
Sunday, December 8, 2019
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
