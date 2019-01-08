Mrs. "Lulu" Aida Fahmy Farid, 98, of Rome, died peacefully Saturday, January 5, 2019.
The daughter of Hassan Fahmy and Elizabeth Ivy Enderby, Aida was born and lived in Cairo, Egypt, and enjoyed extended visits to her grandparents in England.
After meeting her husband, who was an officer in the Royal Air Force, they settled in Zamalek, Cairo, and were married for 53 years. The family summered on the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria, Montaza Palace, and the Red Sea in Agami.
Living in Tokyo for ten years, where her husband was the ambassador, she continued her work as an oil painter and obtained a master's diploma in Ikebana Flower arrangement from the Ikebana School in Tokyo, Japan. She had the opportunity to exhibit her paintings in many embassies around the world. Aida was an avid needle pointer, knitter, and had a love for baking traditional English foods.
Aida had friends from all corners of the world, and she enjoyed keeping correspondence with them.
Eventually, they followed their daughters to Georgia and settled in Rome to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Aida was preceded in death by her husband, General Mohammed Salah Eldin Farid; a daughter, Mervette Ward; and her sister, Adila (Nounie) Hammada, of Montreal, Canada.
Survivors include Mrs. Randa Mixon and her husband, Ronnie Mixon, of Rome; grandchildren, John Fareed of Orlando, Fla., Mrs. Rema Mixon Parachini, of New York, Eric Ward, of Dalton, Ron Mixon, of Rome, and David Ward of Rome. She leaves behind several great grandchildren.
Because of her love for her dogs, donations may be made to the ASPCA in her honor.
A service will be held on Thursday, January 10, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.