Mr. Vance Hopfner Luke Sr., age 100, of Rome, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mr. Luke was born September 25, 1918, son of the late Arthur and Margaret Luke. Vance was a Major in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, but he never quit working. He worked on the day of his passing at God's Farm in Temple, Ga. He was always busy doing something for others. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rome. He has been to Africa for the last seven years on mission trips and was heading up the construction projects for the next trip in January. He was also a member of P.O.W.E.R., Purposeful Outreach With Eternal Results, that sends mission teams into Mexico. Vance was married to Mary Gay Luke and, prior to her death in 2007, they were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his three children, Virginia Ruth Nagy, and her husband, Dr. Robert Nagy; Kathleen Ann Mason, and her husband, Dr. George Mason; and Dr. Vance H. Luke Jr., and his wife, Janet Parker Luke; his grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, Van, Kristen, Michael, and Sarah; his great grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Luke, Koltyn, Takyah, Hudson, Victoria, Madison, and Camryn; his great-great-grandchildren, Tristen, Levi, and Madilyn. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating. The American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard will present military honors. A Celebration of Life service and also a celebration of his 101st birthday will be held on September 26, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Rome. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the three missions that were so special to Mr. Luke's heart: African Project (thejcap.org), P.O.W.E.R. Ministry (www.powerministry.com), or God's Farm (atlantayouthproject.org). Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.