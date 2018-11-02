Mrs. Lucille Williams Sharpe, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Sharpe was born in Floyd County, Ga., on August 23, 1935, daughter of the late James Bethel Long and the late Addie Dorsie Clark Long. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Worldwide Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two husbands, Joe Nathan Williams Sr. and C.A. Sharpe.
Survivors include three sons, Joe Williams Jr. (Ava Lynn), Rome, Jerry Williams (Darlene), Rome, and Danny Williams (Darla), Adairsville; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside and interment services will be held on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at 3 p.m. in East View Cemetery. Pastor Ronnie Richardson will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.