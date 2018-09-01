Mrs. Lucille Weatherby, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Weatherby was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 19, 1936, daughter of the late John Langham and the late Lillie Mae Arp Langham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Weatherby, by a son, Jerry Weatherby, by two sisters, Elizabeth “Bett” Maddox and JoAnn, and by two brothers, Carl Langham and John Henry Langham. Mrs. Weatherby was a homemaker and was a member of the New Bethel Congregational Methodist Church.
Survivors include her companion, Marvin Caldwell, Rome; five daughters, Patricia Rainey (Keith), Rockmart, Jeanette Carlile (Keith), Cartersville, Linda Barnes (Terry), Rome, Julie Treadway, Rome, and Charlotte Hendrix, Rome; two step-sons, Claude Weatherby (Margaret), Silver Creek, and Donald Weatherby (Mary), Cedartown; two step-daughters, Grace Keith, Cartersville, and Inez Woods, Rome; a daughter-in-law, Ivy Weatherby; a sister, Betty Williams; two brothers, David Langham (Brenda) and Alvin Langham; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. George Nix officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.