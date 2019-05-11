Lucile Whittenburg Crews, 94, a lifelong resident of North Rome, died May 7, 2019.
She never stopped learning, striving to satisfy an insatiable curiosity about the world around her. She was a loving daughter, sister and caregiver. She was a checker trainer for Colonial Stores prior to children, then a devoted wife and mother. She explored interests including but not limited to archaeology, gardening, music, sewing, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, and in later years developed a passion for genealogy, devoting countless hours to library, public records, and cemetery research and meticulously compiling her findings. She explored each branch of her family trees to the extent of the records available and, in the case of her maternal ancestry, was able to trace 28 generations, including a signer of the Magna Charta (1215 AD) and a participant in the Second Crusade (1066 AD). As a result of her studies and proven lineage she qualified for membership in The Jamestowne Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Baronial Order of the Magna Charta, and many other genealogical organizations.
She was formerly a member of the North Rome United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Crews was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Henry F. Crews, and her beloved cat of 18 years, Pepper.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jan Crews Elias, of Dallas, Texas; her son, Dr. Jeff (Leigh) Crews, formerly of Rome, now of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; grandchildren, Matt Crews and Paul Crews, of Rome, Ben (Louice Adler) Crews of Acworth, Ga.; and special friends, Glenn and Jane Littlejohn, of Rome.
A Receiving of Friends is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Marquis Retirement Community Chapel, 3126 Cedartown Highway, Rome, Ga. A private burial is planned in East View Cemetery, Rome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lucile's name be considered to Myrtle Hill-Oak Hill Memorial Association or Sara Hightower Regional Library - Rome.