Mr. Lucian Perry "L.P." Maynard Jr., age 96, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, in a local hospital. L.P. was born in Baker County, Ga., on October 11, 1922, son of Lucian Perry Maynard Sr. and Ola Mae Odom Maynard. Baker County, Ga., was an active and thriving agricultural region, and L.P. was truly a farm boy at heart, yet supported family by succeeding in the business arena. During his high school career, he was well known as an outstanding basketball and baseball player and as a result, received numerous collegiate scholarship offers.
Prior to entering the armed services, he worked with the C.C.C. at Pine Mountain and while there, due to his abilities in and love of basketball, established a basketball team for the local C.C.C. group. He served in General Mark Clark's Fifth Army during World War II in the areas of North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He participated in the Battles of Anzio, Salerno, and Monte Cassino. After discharge, he settled in Rome, Georgia, to take a position with State Mutual Insurance company. For the last 35 years of his active career in the insurance business, he owned and operated L.P. Maynard Insurance Agency, retiring at the age of 85.
He was known for his ability to tell jokes and spin a yarn for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and three brothers, James, Stanley Maynard, and Earl Mercer.
Mr. Maynard was a founding and current member of the Rome Church of Christ. He was greatly loved and respected by his family. He will be missed but will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren for many generations to come.
Survivors include his wife, the former Catherine Jenkins, to whom he was married on August 4, 1946; one daughter, Marie Maynard, of Rome; sons and their spouses, Perry Maynard, Tim (Karen) Maynard, and Terry (Wilma) Maynard, of Rome, Dennis (Sharon) Rediker, of Ohio; four grandchildren, Kerry (Caitlin) Maynard, of Winder; Kris (Jenny) Maynard, of Rome; Melissa Maynard, of Rome; and Cathie (Dr. Wade Nolan), of Columbus; four great grandchildren, Will Maynard, of Winder, Eli, and twins, Ansley and Ian Nolan, of Columbus.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Daniel's Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with receiving of friends from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Minister Steve Rogers will officiate the service. Rendering military honors will be Shanklin-Attaway VFW Post No. 5. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Daniel's Funeral Home on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Tommy Callen, Ken Futch, John Entwhistle, Drew Molock, Jeff Jenkins, and Wade Nolan.